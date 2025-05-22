15 homes catch fire after small plane crashes into neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in San Diego, catching more than a dozen homes on fire.

A Cessna 550 crashed early Thursday morning and forced the evacuation of homes across several blocks, The Associated Press reported.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. local time, KFMB reported

It is not known if there were any injuries in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy told reporters. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”

It is also not known how many people were on board the aircraft, which can hold six to eight people, the AP reported.

Officials have not said why the plane crashed, KSWB reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

