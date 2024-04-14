Trending

16-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Virginia shooting

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Richmond Police Department

Richmond shooting: File photo. Richmond police said a 16-year-old died and three other people were wounded after a shooting Sunday afternoon. (Richmond Police Department )

RICHMOND, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was killed and three other people were injured Sunday after a shooting in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:18 p.m. EDT in the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road in Richmond, WRIC-TV reported.

“Officers arrived and found two adults and two juveniles, down outside the residence,” Richmond Police Department spokesperson Chelsea S. Taylor said during a news conference, according to WTVR.

The 16-year-old, who lived in Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WRIC.

It was unclear what led to the shooting or if there were any suspects, WWBT-TV reported.

The names of the victims have not been released.

According to Taylor, the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, WTVR reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

