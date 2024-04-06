2 dead, 7 others injured in shooting at South Florida mall

DORAL, Fla. — Two people are dead, including a security guard and the suspected shooter, and seven people were injured after gunfire erupted at a bar in a South Florida mall early Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Doral Police Department, there was a dispute at Martini Bar at CityPlace Doral at about 3:30 a.m. EDT when a security guard intervened, WTVJ reported.

During a news conference on Saturday, Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said that the alleged gunman fatally shot the security guard.

Two Doral police officers immediately responded and engaged the gunman, WSVN-TV reported. One officer was struck, and the gunman was killed in the exchange, according to the televison station.

Zabaleta told reporters that six bystanders -- five men and a woman -- were injured during the shooting.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and the other four were in stable condition, Zabaleta said.

The officer who was injured during the gunfire, a four-year veteran of the force, applied his tourniquet and was also in stable condition, WFOR-TV reported.

“This is an extremely disappointing day in our South Florida community,” Doral police Chief Edwin Lopez said during the news conference. “Anytime a law enforcement officer is shot, it tears at the core fabric of our community.

“But we are grateful that he is alive.”

The names of the security guard and alleged gunman, and those of the seven wounded victims, have not been released. It was unclear what led to the original dispute.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

