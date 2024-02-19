Local

Owner of family-owned Butler Township restaurant explains what’s next after devastating fire

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Meridian Road fire

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A popular Butler Township family-owned restaurant was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

W. Rick’s Taproom and Grill went up in flames early Sunday morning and the roof partially collapsed.

“I mean it’s devastating; it’s sad,” said employee Amy Spangler.

But, the owners of the beloved restaurant tell us they’re not giving up.

the owner's daughter tells reporter Jillian Hartmann what's next for the business.

