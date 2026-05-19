Man accused of pulling out gun during confrontation in Home Depot parking lot

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of driving his car toward a family and later pulling a gun during a confrontation outside a Home Depot in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Monday.

Per court documents, police said the incident began when Howard Finney drove over a cement barrier in the store’s parking lot and toward a man, woman and three children.

Multiple witnesses called 911.

Authorities said a man then confronted Finney about the incident. Witnesses told police Finney returned to his car, retrieved a gun and unlocked the gun’s safety.

Store employees then reportedly ushered Finney inside the business before officers arrived.

When police responded, Finney told officers he felt threatened by the man who confronted him, but denied pointing the gun at anyone.

Shoppers at the store said the incident reflects growing concerns about public safety and gun violence.

“Pulling a gun out on a family is crazy, man, broad daylight,” shopper Garrett Cogdell said. “We’re living in some tough times, man. People don’t really care too much about what’s going on.”

Another shopper, Bob Cox, said, “People are pretty liberal with their guns, carrying them or pulling them out to threaten or whatever reason.”

According to police, the store manager told officers Finney was known to them and had demonstrated “unreasonable behavior” in the past.

Finney is facing several charges, including terroristic threats and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

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