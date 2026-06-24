2026 NBA draft: Here are Round 1 picks

NEW YORK — The Washington Wizards used the first pick of the 2026 NBA draft on Tuesday to select AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 forward out of BYU.

Last year, Dybantsa led the United States to a gold medal in the 2025 FIBA Under-19 World Cup, The Athletic reported. He was also named the tournament’s most valuable player.

During his freshman season, he was the top scorer in Division I and was also tops in free-throw attempts, according to the sports news website.

“I can bring a little bit of everything,” Dybantsa said on Monday. “I can bring an offensive impact, scoring, playmaking, but also a defensive impact, just guarding the other team’s best player or just roaming around and being a pest defender.”

WITH THE FIRST PICK IN THE 2026 NBA DRAFT



THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS SELECT



ANICET DYBANTSA JR. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/po8oTm6B9T — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2026

The Utah Jazz picked Kansas guard Darryn Peterson at No. 2, while the Memphis Grizzlies tapped Duke forward Cameron Boozer.

Darryn Peterson rewatches the moment he went #2 in the 2026 NBA Draft 👏 pic.twitter.com/5eosQoxIYB — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 24, 2026

Here is the list of first-round draft picks.

Every pick from the first round of the 2026 NBA draft 👏 pic.twitter.com/p0PPC1Fh1r — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2026

Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, forward, BYU. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, guard, Kansas. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, forward, Duke. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, forward, North Carolina. Los Angeles Clippers: (via Pacers): Keaton Wagler, guard, Illinois. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., guard, Louisville. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., guard, Arkansas. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Kingston Flemings, guard, Houston. Dallas Mavericks: Morez Johnson Jr., forward, Michigan. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries, guard, Arizona. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, forward, Michigan. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Aday Mara, center, Michigan. Miami Heat: Nate Ament, forward, Tennessee, traded to Bucks. Charlotte Hornets: (via Magic): Hannes Steinbach, forward, Washington Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers): Dailyn Swain, guard, Texas. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns): Bennett Stirtz, guard, Texas, traded to Thunder. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers): Ebuka Okorie, guard, Stanford, traded to Pistons via Grizzlies. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic): Christian Anderson Jr., guard, Texas Tech, from Magic vis Suns. Toronto Raptors: Allen Graves, forward, Santa Clara. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Jayden Quaintance, forward, Kentucky. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Karim López, forward, Mexico, traded to Grizzlies. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Labaron Philon Jr., guard, Alabama. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Zuby Ejiofor, forward, St. John’s. New York Knicks: Cameron Carr, guard, Baylor, traded to Lakers. Los Angeles Lakers: Sergio De Larrea, forward, Spain, traded to Knicks. Denver Nuggets: Tarris Reed Jr., center, UConn, traded to Spurs. Boston Celtics: Chris Cenac Jr., forward, Houston. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Joshua Jefferson, forward Iowa State, traded to Nets. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Alex Karaban, forward, UConn, traded to Kings. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Koa Peet, forward, Arizona.

Karim López becomes the first Mexican-born player drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/0UbXP9TjX6 — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 24, 2026

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