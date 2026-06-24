Chartiers Valley school board votes to outsource transportation; 41 drivers to be furloughed

A divided Chartiers Valley School Board voted Tuesday night to furlough dozens of transportation employees and move forward with a contract with a private transportation company, a decision that sparked emotional reactions from parents and bus drivers.

A public hearing prior to Tuesday’s board meeting lasted more than an hour as community members voiced frustration and concern over the proposal.

Following a lengthy and often tense discussion, board members voted to furlough 41 transportation employees and hire transportation provider First Student.

In a statement provided to Channel 11, a district spokesperson said:

“The District’s collective bargaining agreement covering transportation employees expired in the spring of 2024. Since that time, the District and the union have engaged in good-faith negotiations in an effort to reach a successor agreement. Those negotiations have now extended for more than two years without the parties being able to resolve material terms of a new contract. During this period, the District has experienced significant organizational transition, having been served by two superintendents and three business managers. Despite these efforts across multiple administrations, the parties have been unable to reach agreement on the fundamental terms necessary to conclude a contract.

“At the same time, the District’s transportation operations have faced mounting operational challenges. The District has experienced a significant loss of bus drivers, reducing our capacity to reliably staff routes. Additionally, the existing fleet of buses continues to age, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability and safety of District-operated transportation.

“Taken together, the prolonged absence of a collective bargaining agreement and the operational pressures on District-run transportation have created a situation in which the Board of School Directors has determined that a change in approach is necessary and appropriate. After careful deliberation, the Board has made the decision to transition student transportation services to a qualified private transportation provider. This decision was made with the best interests of our students and families as the foremost priority, ensuring that Chartiers Valley students continue to receive safe, reliable, and consistent transportation to and from school.”

Many parents urged board members to reconsider, citing concerns about losing familiar drivers who have built relationships with students over the years.

One parent told the board that one of the most consistent parts of her child’s day was seeing the same driver arrive each morning.

Bus driver Harinder Paul, who said he has worked for the district for 13 years, was among those affected by the vote.

“Everybody worked: single mothers, veterans, members of the community, retired people serving their community,” Paul said.

Other transportation employees described the decision as devastating but expected.

“It makes me feel terrible,” bus driver Ed Skiba said. “I’ve given a lot to this district over the three years that I’ve been here.”

Both the furloughs and the contract with First Student are set to take effect Wednesday.

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