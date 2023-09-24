Alabama woman accused of possessing half-pound of meth, fentanyl

FLORENCE, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of drug possession after officers found a half-pound of methamphetamine in a Florence residence, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Rachel Nicole Johnson, of Florence, was arrested on Friday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was arrested after deputies executed an arrest warrant at a residence on County Road 6, WHNT-TV reported.

Deputies said the warrant was obtained due to alleged drug dealing by a person or persons living at the residence, according to the television station.

The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and the sheriff’s office worked with the Florence Police Department and the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office on the case.

According to a news release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Johnson pleaded guilty in April 2018 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in northern Mississippi. At the time, she was sentenced to 84 months in custody, followed by three years of supervised release.