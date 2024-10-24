Aldi Walmart create economical Thanksgiving meals to combat high prices

Thanksgiving is still a month away but Aldi and Walmart are both trying to get meal planners to buy their meals by offering steep discounts.

Aldi announced it is doing a Thanksgiving basket that will feed 10 people for less than $47, Fox Business reported.

The menu includes a turkey, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. The pricing will depend on the location but will be valid through Nov. 27.

Walmart is also offering its “inflation-free Thanksgiving meal” which the company said comes out to less than $7 per person.

Shoppers can choose to buy the meal for themselves or to gift it to anyone across the country or even the local Salvation Army unit, the company said.

The items in the meal bundle include a turkey, Hawaiian rolls, corn, cranberry sauce, the makings for a green bean casserole, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, sweet potato casserole ingredients, stuffing ingredients and potatoes among other items.

Walmart’s promotion runs longer than Aldi’s, until Dec. 24.

Amazon said its Thanksgiving meal at Whole Foods for four people, featuring all store-brand items, would cost about $9.73 a person or a total of $38.93 if the buyer is a Prime member, MarketWatch reported.





