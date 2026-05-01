Winning lottery ticket worth more than $107K sold at Beaver County convenience store

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A progressive top prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Lightning Loot ticket worth $107,817 was sold on Thursday at an Aliquippa convenience store.

The retailer, Stop N Shop on Franklin Avenue, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lightning Loot is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000.

Fast Play games print on demand from a Lottery sales terminal or a self-service touchscreen vending terminal. They are similar to Scratch-Off games, but players do not need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Players can review their ticket or scan it at a Lottery retailer to see if they have won a prize. The Ticket Checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App also allows players to scan their tickets.

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