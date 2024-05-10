Babies R Us to open at 200 Kohl’s locations

Kohl’s is getting a new arrival.

>> Read more trending news

The retailer announced this week that Babies R Us locations will be opening at 200 Kohl’s stores across the country. There will also be a Babies R Us presence online at Kohls.com.

The Babies R Us section “will feature a curated assortment of the latest baby gear, furniture, activity, accessories, and more,” while the traditional Kohl’s children’s products and brands will remain available in an area adjacent to the Babies R Us portion.

The new shops will begin opening in August, with openings continuing through the fall. All are expected to be open by the holiday shopping season.

To see if your local Kohl’s will be one of the 200 stores with Babies R Us locations, visit Kohl’s website.

Babies R Us closed in 2018, CNN reported. The retailer opened a new flagship store in 2023 at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Two Pittsburgh-area locations, Robinson Township and North Huntingdon, will get in-store Babies R Us shops.

© 2024 Cox Media Group