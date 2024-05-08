2 Pittsburgh-area Kohl’s locations to get in-store Babies “R” Us shops

Two Kohl’s stores in the Pittsburgh area will be among the first to get a Babies “R” Us experience.

Back in March, the department store chain announced it would open in-store Babies “R” Us shops at 200 locations across the country. They hope the shop creates a more comprehensive baby shopping experience for customers, as it’ll offer the latest in baby gear, furniture, activities, accessories, and more.

The two Kohl’s locations in this region that’ll get this new store experience are in North Huntingdon and Robinson Township.

Kohl’s has not yet announced when the Babies “R” Us stores will open.

