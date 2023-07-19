Back to school: Sam’s Club offers teachers discounted membership

As teachers get ready to head back to their classrooms and welcome a new group of students, Sam’s Club is giving them a break on the cost of membership.

Teachers who are not currently able to shop at Sam’s can join the club as a new member for only $20, or about 60% off the normal membership cost.

They have to verify that they are educators through the ID.me website and must not have had a membership in the past six months or work for either Walmart or Sam’s Club.

The teachers must be state-licensed or certified classroom teachers, principals or assistant principals, school employees or college or university professors.

They can also apply in person at their local Sam’s Club, according to the company.

The membership is good for one year and the offer is valid through Aug. 17.

Sam’s Club is not the only company trying to help teachers save as they get ready for the next year.

Target is running its Target Circle Teacher Appreciation Event through Aug. 26, giving them a one-time 20% discount on their complete shopping trip either in person or online.

The discount is available for all teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers at daycares and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers. They just need to have valid identification to qualify.