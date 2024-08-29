Boar’s Head listeria outbreak kills 9, sickens 57

The death toll from a listeria outbreak in Boar’s Head deli meats has risen. Six more people have died bringing the total of deaths to nine.

A total of 57 people have been sickened by the tainted meat with 14 cases considered new, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. All of the cases were hospitalizations.

The outbreak has spread to 18 states, five more than previously known.

Listeria outbreak States where listeria linked to Boar's Head deli meats has sickened people. (CDC)

Boar’s Head ready-to-eat liverwurst products, produced between June 11 and July 17, 2024, were recalled. The liverwurst had a 44-day shelf life and sell-by dates of July 25 through Aug. 30. They were produced in Virginia and came in 3.5-pound loaves, or various weights after being sliced in delis. Some of the items had sell-by dates into October, the CDC said.

The company also recalled all of its other deli products that had the same shelf life and production location. The CDC said, to “look for ‘EST. 12612′ or ‘P-12612′ inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.”

Listeria can spread on deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food and refrigeration does not kill the bacteria. High heat, however, can kill bacteria. You may have consumed the bacteria well before any symptoms appear since it can take up to 10 weeks to get sick. Typically symptoms will appear in two weeks but can start as early as the same day you’re exposed, the CDC said.

If you have the recalled deli meats, do not eat them and either throw them away or contact the store where you purchased them to inquire about returns.

You also need to clean your refrigerators, containers and surfaces that came in contact with the contaminated meats.

Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, muscle aches, tiredness, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures. Pregnant women who get a listeria infection can have a premature birth or suffer a miscarriage. It can also cause serious illness or even death in newborns, the CDC said.

