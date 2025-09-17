Body found in Tesla owned by D4vd identified as 15-year-old girl

Officials know whose remains were found in the front trunk of a Tesla owned by rapper D4vd.

KNBC reported that the remains were those of Celeste Rivas, 15. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

The medical examiner said she weighed about 71 pounds, had wavy black hair and had been wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet and a stud earring, NBC News reported.

ABC News reported the remains had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh...”

KTTV reported that Rivas had been missing since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. Her mother told TMZ that she had a feeling that it was her daughter’s body found in the car earlier this month since her daughter had a “Shhh...” tattoo.

It appeared that she had been in the car, dead, for an extended period of time.

Her decomposed body was found on Sept. 8 when workers at an impound lot called law enforcement to report a strong odor coming from the car.

Rivas’ remains were found in a bag in the front trunk, also known as a frunk, KNBC reported.

D4vd’s representatives had said he was cooperating with law enforcement while he was on tour. He was in Minneapolis at the time the remains were discovered.

The car had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills. Neighbors had said it had been there for more than a month. The car had not been reported stolen, TMZ reported.

No suspects or persons of interest have been named, KTTV reported.

D4vd was scheduled to perform in Seattle on Wednesday.

©2024 Cox Media Group