Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man after chaotic motorcycle chase

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man after a chaotic chase in Greene County.

In a social media post Friday, the sheriff’s office said David Garber remains at large.

Deputies and officers reportedly saw Garber, a wanted felony suspect, at a store in the Dilliner area while conducting unrelated search warrants.

Authorities commanded Garber to stop, but he allegedly fled on a motorcycle.

Officials said Garber deployed pepper spray from his motorcycle while fleeing. He eventually went into a wooded area, crashed and ran away.

Law enforcement used K-9s and SWAT units to track Garber down, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information about Garber’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. Residents are told not to approach him.

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