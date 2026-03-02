Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder killed in car crash

A single-vehicle car crash killed Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder.

He was 23 years old.

The Athletic said the crash happened on the morning of March 1 when Ponder lost control of his Tesla Model 3 in Boulder, Colorado.

The car went into the eastbound lane, hit a guardrail, hit a power line and caught fire once it landed upright at the bottom of an embankment, police said.

The football player was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the car, The Associated Press reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Colorado State Patrol said speed may have been a factor, The Athletic reported.

Pounder attended Carol City High in Miami Gardens, Florida, before attending Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in South Carolina, The Athletic said.

Pounder started his college career at Bethune-Cookman but spent the past two seasons as the fourth-string quarterback at Colorado.

He was a junior walk-on and had been participating in offseason workouts with the Buffaloes. Spring practices were scheduled to start on March 2, the Daily Camera reported.

Head coach Deion Sanders wrote on X, “God please comfort the Ponder family, friends & Loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us.”

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion wrote on X, “Getting that call from his dad today didn’t feel real.”

Athletic director Fernando Lovo released a statement, which read, “The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder,” adding, “He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”

Counselors are being made available to teammates and staff, according to the Daily Camera.

