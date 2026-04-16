PITTSBURGH — An investigation is underway after a Pittsburgh police officer appeared to strike a woman in the face during an arrest.

Video circulating online shows an officer using force during an arrest that happened on the 7200 block of Forest Way in Homewood on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

A Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer said the incident began when officers received complaints of drug use happening in an abandoned building.

Police said officers found two people who had drug paraphernalia in the area.

A woman identified as Angel Bradford, 28, tried to run away when she saw officers approaching, police say. The officers chased after her and took her into custody in an open field.

Pittsburgh Police say body camera footage shows that Bradford resisted as they tried to take her back to their vehicle. They said an officer can be heard telling Bradford to “stop trying to bite” them and then moments later telling her to “let go of” their leg. Police said that is when the officer then struck Bradford in the face.

Video taken on social media appears to show that the officer struck Bradford while her hands were being held behind her back and she was in handcuffs.

Watch the video below to see the incident.

Pittsburgh police officer hits woman in face during arrest, investigation underway

Bradford was taken to a police vehicle and medics were called to evaluate her. After her evaluation, she was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She has been charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police officials said it is standard procedure for an internal review to be conducted when officers use force on someone during an arrest. This incident is being reviewed by a Pennsylvania State Police use-of-force expert.

“We want to assure our residents that we take all situations involving use of force seriously. We have heard the community’s concern over this particular incident. We have also been in close communication with a number of our community advocates to reassure them there will be a thorough and impartial investigation into this incident. We respectfully ask for the community’s patience as we await the findings of the PA State Police review of this incident,” a Pittsburgh Public Safety Information Officer said.

Channel 11 has been told that the officer, who has not been identified, is not on leave.

Pittsburgh Police have also confirmed that all officers had their body cameras on during the incident.

We have reached out to the Citizen Police Review Board and are waiting to hear back. Stay tuned with Channel 11 News for the latest updates on this developing story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group