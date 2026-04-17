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ICE acting director Todd Lyons will resign at end of May, DHS says

By The Associated Press
Capitol Hill Coverage Todd Lyons, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) testifies during a House Committee on Homeland Security oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security: ICE CBP and USCIS, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP)
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons, a key executor of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations agenda, will resign at the end of May, federal officials announced Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described Lyons as a great leader of ICE.

“We wish him luck on his next opportunity in the private sector,” Mullin said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson described Lyons in a post on X as “an American patriot who made our country safer.”

It was not immediately clear why Lyons was resigning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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