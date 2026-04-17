ICE acting director Todd Lyons will resign at end of May, DHS says

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons, a key executor of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations agenda, will resign at the end of May, federal officials announced Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described Lyons as a great leader of ICE.

“We wish him luck on his next opportunity in the private sector,” Mullin said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson described Lyons in a post on X as “an American patriot who made our country safer.”

It was not immediately clear why Lyons was resigning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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