ICE acting director Todd Lyons will resign at end of May, DHS says

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director Todd Lyons, a key executor of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations agenda, will resign at the end of May, federal officials announced Thursday.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described Lyons as a great leader of ICE.
“We wish him luck on his next opportunity in the private sector,” Mullin said in a statement.
White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson described Lyons in a post on X as “an American patriot who made our country safer.”
It was not immediately clear why Lyons was resigning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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