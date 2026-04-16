MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A high-speed chase through a community ends with an off-duty police lieutenant being charged.

Now, his former chief is speaking out.

“I think incidents like this should be a warning; just because someone puts on a uniform does not mean they are above the law,” Chief William DeForte said.

Chief William DeForte Chief William DeForte (WPXI/WPXI)

Greene Washington Regional Police Lieutenant Nathanael Charles Ferree, 43, of McKeesport, was off duty the day he was arrested in Monongahela last month. He’s seen here in a different vehicle.

Nathanael Charles Ferree Nathanael Charles Ferree (WPXI/WPXI)

Monongahela police say they tried to pull Ferree over around noon, after witnesses said he sped through an intersection.

Officers say he was going more than 90 miles per hour along Route 837 in New Eagle, where the speed limit is 35.

According to the criminal complaint, two marked police vehicles chased him for about two miles, with lights and sirens, as the off-duty officer weaved in and out of traffic, even crossing the double line.

Officers say he eventually pulled over and told them he was not paying attention and didn’t see or hear them behind him.

“We found out yesterday when the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission notified us of Ferree’s suspension; however, he was no longer employed with our department,” DeForte said.

DeForrest says Ferree resigned the day after his arrest to pursue his own security business outside of law enforcement.

Monongahela police say there was a 12-pack of spiked hard iced tea in the vehicle, along with an open container in the back seat center console, but that Ferree did not appear to be under the influence and was not slurring his speech.

Ferree, a veteran, was previously recognized at PNC Park.

Off-duty police lieutenant charged after chase in Washington County community Nathanael Charles Ferree (WPXI/WPXI)

“He’s a decorated combat veteran with a medal for valor. He did rescue a lot of Marines in a combat situation; he was [awarded a] medal for that. He also suffers from PTSD. He’s been suffering a little bit,” DeForte said.

DeForte says he wishes Ferree the best, but made it clear that this behavior is not acceptable.

“We are all held to a higher standard and we cannot violate the law and expect the community to turn a blind eye,” DeForte said.

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