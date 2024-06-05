Dog left in U-Haul rescued after couple went to Florida beach, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A dog was left inside a U-Haul truck for nearly an hour on a hot afternoon while its owners went to a Florida beach, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, the female dog was left inside the moving van on Sunday. A witness contacted police at about 3:30 p.m. EDT and said the animal had been inside the vehicle for nearly an hour, WFTV reported.

“The windows were cracked only slightly, and no water was left inside for the dog,” police wrote on Facebook.

According to police, the temperature outside the vehicle was approximately 86 degrees.

There was no cloud cover, “meaning the temperature inside the vehicle was likely 100 degrees or more,” police wrote on Facebook.

Body camera video shows officers attempting to give the dog water through the window of the vehicle, WFTV reported.

According to police, the dog was safely removed from the U-Haul and taken to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society in New Smyrna Beach. Charging affidavits were sent to the State Attorney’s Office for the two owners of the animal.

“Never leave an animal or a child alone inside a vehicle, even for a short period. It could be deadly,” police wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to the vigilant person who noticed the dog in the car and reported it so we could help.”

