Driver dies after crashing into a Walmart following a medical emergency

NEWTON, Kan. — A woman has died after her car crashed into a Walmart store in Newton, Kansas on Friday, police say.

Newton Police Department said on Friday just before noon, a woman had a medical emergency and crashed her car into a Walmart store on South Kansas Avenue.

The car crashed into the vision center area of the store, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash, KWCH reported.

The store was evacuated after the crash due to the structural damage of the building. The City of Newton code enforcement had ordered the building to remain closed until a structural engineer could evaluate it. Walmart said it would be closed for the foreseeable future for the same reason, according to the news outlet.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified her as Wanda Hoyle, 69.

