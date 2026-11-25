CARTHAGE, Tenn. — Al Gore has come full circle. The former senator and vice president, who was a journalist while serving in the Army and then became a reporter at The Tennessean, is closing a deal to buy his hometown newspaper in Tennessee.

The Carthage Courier, owned by the Lake family for the past 50 years, announced on Tuesday that it planned to sell the newspaper to Gore, who lives in the city, located approximately 58 miles east of downtown Nashville.

“The agreement will be finalized and ownership will formally transfer to Mr. Gore in the coming weeks,” the newspaper wrote in a social media post.

Gore began his journalism career in the Army during the Vietnam War, The Tennessean reported. When he returned, he enrolled at Vanderbilt University and then began working for the main newspaper in Nashville.

He continued as a reporter until he enrolled in law school three years later.

He never finished law school but opted instead to run for his father’s former congressional seat, according to the The Tennessean. That jump-started his political career.

Gore’s purchase ensures that the Courier’s “113-year legacy of community-focused news and information continues under local stewardship.”

“I’m so grateful to the Lake family for their decades of leadership in supporting independent news here in Smith County,” Gore said in a statement. “Having spent my early years as a military reporter in Vietnam and later at the Tennessean, I am a firm believer that a free, independent local press is irreplaceable for the enduring health of our community.

“When my hometown paper came up for sale, I saw an opportunity to help preserve the Courier as an independent voice for Carthage and Smith County.”

Scott Winfree, who has served as the newspaper’s publisher for the past 40 years, will move to a part-time role due to health issues, the paper said in its news release.

Roger Wells, a longtime advertising executive for several local newspapers, will become the paper’s publisher. With the purchase, all current staff will be retained.

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