PITTSBURGH — Almost immediately after making damning allegations against head coach Mike McCarthy, the Steelers are releasing veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, reports say.

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Multiple NFL insiders are citing sources when reporting that the Steelers are releasing Rodgers.

This comes after Rodgers said “I’m not going back to Pittsburgh” during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday afternoon.

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The reason for him not wanting to return goes back to allegations about McCarthy’s capability as a head coach and concerns over his mental health.

Rodgers was benched for the team’s Friday game against the Broncos on Tuesday night. He says he learned of that decision thorugh a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth, despite having repeat conversations with McCarthy throughout the day.

“If you don’t change the play-calling or if you bench me, you should release me,” he continued.

Rodgers is subject to waivers if he is released. If he clears waivers, he becomes a free agent.

“It’s kind of sad to see because I have a lot of respect for Aaron. I’ve learned a lot from him since he’s been here. I’m just gonna leave it at that. Wish Aaron the best,” rookie Drew Allar said on Rodgers’ departure.

Mason Rudolph is expected to start on Friday against the Broncos, with Will Howard dressed as the backup and Allar as the emergency third quarterback.

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