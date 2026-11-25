Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped bombshell allegations against Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers appeared on the show, expected to discuss what led up to him being sat before the team’s Friday game against the Denver Broncos.

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And while he did address how he learned about his benching — a phone call with Pat Freiermuth — that wasn’t the shocking part of his comments.

He made multiple serious allegations about McCarthy, including that he’s sleeping in meetings, missing meetings or walk-throughs, is often behind on film, refusing to connect with the defense and more.

Rodgers called the “nail in the coffin” on the situation being half-time last Sunday, when “without a heads up” McCarthy in the locker room said “One, two, three Packers.”

Rodgers claims he’s had conversations with McCarthy about his health over the course of months, but “every time I bring these things up, he just denies it.” Then, Rodgers said he took team concerns to McCarthy and told him, “you’re unwell.”

Rodgers and McCarthy have over a decade of history. Back in Green Bay, McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons and they won a Super Bowl together. The pair were reunited when Rodgers decided to return to the Steelers for one more season, and McCarthy was brought in as the new head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped away.

The duo coming back together apparently wasn’t as sweet a story as it seemed from the outside. Rodgers alleged issues with McCarthy went back to Green Bay.

“It’s on me because I vouched for him and I had the hope it was going to be different,” Rodgers reflected. “There’s no way. He knows it’s my last year; he knows it’s his dream job; he’s back in his hometown. It’s going to be different.”

Rodgers claimed he’s taken his last snap as a Steeler.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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