PITTSBURGH — Veteran Aaron Rodgers has possibly taken his final snap as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

During a bombshell appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers first made serious allegations about Mike McCarthy as the Steelers’ head coach.

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But that wasn’t the only shocking part of his comments.

“At this point, I’m not going back to Pittsburgh. That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was benched for the team’s Friday game against the Broncos on Tuesday night. He says he learned of that decision through a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth, despite having repeat conversations with McCarthy throughout the day.

“If you don’t change the play-calling or if you bench me, you should release me,” he continued.

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Freiermuth said about the phone call that he was “just checking in on a close friend.”

“It had a chance, it really did, it had a good chance to be one of those really cool stories,” Rodgers said of his time in Pittsburgh and reunification with McCarthy.

Rodgers and McCarthy have over a decade of history. Back in Green Bay, McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons and they won a Super Bowl together. The pair were reunited when Rodgers decided to return to the Steelers for one more season, and McCarthy was brought in as the new head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped away.

“It’s kind of sad to see because I have a lot of respect for Aaron. I’ve learned a lot from him since he’s been here. I’m just gonna leave it at that. Wish Aaron the best,” rookie Drew Allar said on Rodgers’ departure.

Mason Rudolph is expected to start on Friday, with Will Howard dressed as the backup and Drew Allar as the emergency third quarterback.

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