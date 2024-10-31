Halloween 2024: Celebrities don costumes to celebrate the creepy season

They may wear costumes for their everyday jobs but celebrities turn it up a notch for Halloween. Take a look at some of the best costumed celebrities for 2024 that run the gamut from scary to sexy to family friendly.

Halle Berry is in her witch era, wearing a dark blue dress covered in gold shimmering stars with matching blue hat and even a black cat.

Instead of a cat, Lucy Hale brought her well-dressed pups to the party, all dressed as the puppet Lambchop.

Keke Palmer and Loreal Chanel channeled Milli Vanilli this year.

Anne Hathaway embodied Boo York City in zombie makeup, bat-eye glasses, white wig topped with a Statue of Liberty crown.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were a bit mad — not angry but as a hatter — dressed as Alice and the Mad Hatter.

Sophie Turner jumped into “The Matrix” as Trinity.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed as THE IT COUPLE of this generation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. It was an updated look from last year when Consuelos wore Kelce’s number 87.

Halloween LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - Coverage airing on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Live with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC. (DISNEY/Jeff Neira) KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS (Jeff Neira/Disney )

Halloween 2023 LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK - 10/31/23 - Live with Kelly and Mark Annual Halloween Show, “The Eras Tour”. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos co-host “Live with Kelly and Mark” airing weekdays in syndication. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment) KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC)

Chrissy Teigen was celebrating Dia de los Muertos a few days early this year at an event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Jennifer Hudson paid tribute to another amazing singer, Whitney Houston, wearing the costume from “The Bodyguard.”

While Janelle Monae was ET when she visited Hudson’s show.

The “Today” show crew did a Blockbuster rewind to draw their inspiration for this year’s costumes, recreating classic movies.

📞@CraigMelvin as Axel F. Foley from Beverly Hills Cop!



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/fFxzMKWBXg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

Hoda and Jenna are Jack and Rose from 'Titanic.' ❤️



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/bFCvzY6UvH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

Savannah Guthrie is Elle Woods — and she has a special guest! Luke Wilson as his ‘Legally Blonde' character, Emmett!! 💗💕💖



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📷: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/qCVmC3D9Yq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

.@DylanDreyerNBC is Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice! 🪲🖤



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/Iw1p3IjAq4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

It’s showtime! Al Roker is Beetlejuice! 🪲🖤



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/x4069oyHGP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

.@LauraAJarrett is Gabrielle Union’s character from Bring It On 📣



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/Ob5Z9yUy3Y — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

You stay classy, TODAY Plaza! @WillieGeist is Ron Burgundy? 😉📺🥃



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/BMjcuXZbJG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

Wake up and smell the coffee! @PeterAlexander is Mrs. Doubtfire 👵



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/kpaPOoZnMe — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024

Groovy, baby! 🕺 @SheinelleJones is Foxxy Cleopatra and Carson Daly is Austin Powers 🌟



🔗: https://t.co/jeCy5xRTjC

📸: Alamy / Nathan Congleton / Helen Healey pic.twitter.com/Te6DdKOpVW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2024





















© 2024 Cox Media Group