Deadly crash shuts down stretch of I-70 in Washington County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deadly crash has shut down a stretch of I-70 in Washington County.

A Washington County 911 supervisor says the crash was reported around 1:22 p.m. on Thursday near mile marker 10.5 in Buffalo Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say a Ford Focus was heading eastbound when it began crossing the grass median and into oncoming traffic.

It then collided head-on with a tractor-trailer heading westbound toward the state line.

The Ford’s driver was declared dead on scene, and the tractor-trailer’s driver was treated for minor injuries, PSP says.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to PennDOT, I-70 westbound is closed between Exit 11 (Taylorstown) and Exit 6 (Claysville). Drivers are told to seek alternate routes.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates on this developing story.

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