Jackpots climb: Mega Millions hits $800M, Powerball hits $633M

The two multi-state lottery jackpots are climbing, reaching a combined $1.4 billion.

No one hit the jackpot in either the Powerball or Mega Millions lotteries so both pots have grown once again.

The estimated jackpot for Powerball’s next drawing on Monday night is an estimated $633 million with a cash value of $277.3 million.

No one selected the five numbers and the Powerball correctly during Saturday’s drawing. Those numbers were 3, 4, 24, 36, 47 and Powerball 17 with a 4x Power Play.

There were also no Match 5 and Power Play winners, but there were six $1 million winners who matched five numbers in Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated to be $800 million with a cash option of $344.2 million when it’s drawn on Tuesday night.

No one matched the numbers drawn on Friday: 2-5-42-44-60 and Mega Ball 1.

No one matched the five white balls either, but there were 13 tickets that matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, winning between $20,000 and $40,000 depending on the multiplier they played.

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