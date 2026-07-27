Vehicle crashes into utility pole causes road closure, power outage

SHALER TWP, Pa. — A road in Shaler Township is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning.

According to Shaler Township Police, Wetzel Road is closed between Mt Royal Boulevard and Vollmer Drive due to a crash involving a utility pole.

The car brought down the utility pole and wires.

Police say that there is a power outage in the area.

Drivers are asked to us an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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