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Vehicle crashes into utility pole causes road closure, power outage

By WPXI.com News Staff
Vehicle crashes into utility pole causes road closure, power outage (WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

SHALER TWP, Pa. — A road in Shaler Township is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning.

According to Shaler Township Police, Wetzel Road is closed between Mt Royal Boulevard and Vollmer Drive due to a crash involving a utility pole.

The car brought down the utility pole and wires.

Police say that there is a power outage in the area.

Drivers are asked to us an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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