Vehicle crashes into utility pole causes road closure, power outage

SHALER TWP, Pa. — A road in Shaler Township is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole on Monday morning.
According to Shaler Township Police, Wetzel Road is closed between Mt Royal Boulevard and Vollmer Drive due to a crash involving a utility pole.
The car brought down the utility pole and wires.
Police say that there is a power outage in the area.
Drivers are asked to us an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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