Jane Goodall dies at age 91

Famed primatologist Jane Goodall has died.

She was 91 years old.

The Jane Goodall Institute announced her death on social media on Wednesday.

She was in California due to natural causes, where she was speaking as part of a tour, the organization said.

The Washington Post said Goodall was a secretary and waitress and didn’t have a college degree or even scientific training when she went to visit a friend in Kenya. She had a connection with animals in Africa after reading books such as “Doctor Dolittle” and “Tarzan” when she was a child.

But meeting paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey in Nairobi changed her life.

Leakey realized that a woman would be better suited to observe the great apes because women are considered more patient and less threatening, according to the Post. He hired her first as a secretary, then invited her to go on a dig at Olduvai Gorge. When they returned, he invited her to lead a chimpanzee research project. He said that her lack of experience gave her a “mind uncluttered and unbiased by theory.”

During one trip she noticed that chimps, long thought to be vegetarians, would eat meat. Days after seeing one, she dubbed David Greybeard, eat a baby bush pig, she saw him use a blade of grass to coax termites out of a mound to eat them.

She noticed that chimpanzees behaved like humans, from making tools to the way they fought. Other scientists evolved their research on social behavior among species because of her findings, the newspaper said.

Goodall published her findings in Nature in 1964.

“Now we must redefine ‘tool,’ redefine ‘man,’ or accept chimpanzees as humans,” Leakey wrote to his protegee after her findings.

Unlike most other researchers who studied the primates in captivity, she studied them in the wild.

“The longer I was there, the more like us I saw that they were,” Goodall told children in 2016, according to the Post. “We’ve been so jolly arrogant to think we’re so special.”

“Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back,” she told ABC News in 2020. “...The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic.”

She became a diplomat for the animals for more than 50 years, using her name to help save chimpanzee populations and speak out about destroying the environment.

Professor Robert Sapolsky, who studies baboons, called Goodall “the patron saint of the field” of primatology, the Post reported.

