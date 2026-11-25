SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jennifer Barreto made history at the Miss Universe pageant on Tuesday, as the delegate from Puerto Rico became the first married woman and the first mother to win the contest.

Barreto, 27, was eligible for the crown after pageant organizers in 2023 lifted their ban restricting women who had ever wed or given birth, CNN reported.

The social worker prevailed over 115 other finalists in the 75th version of the pageant and became the sixth woman from Puerto Rico to be crowned Miss Universe -- and the first from the U.S. island territory since 2006.

Barreto has a daughter, Penelope, El Nuevo reported.

Competing in her home country before a partisan crowd at San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Barreto impressed the judges with her answer to the final question, The Washington Post reported.

Barreto responded to the query, “What does the world need most from its leaders right now?” Her answer included creating a “longitudinal impact by listening to the community,” according to the newspaper.

When asked what human value we should “never lose” with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, Barreto answered that the “best thing is to use it responsibly,” CNN reported.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Universe 2026 on home soil, capping off another tumultuous 12 months for the scandal-plagued pageant. Barreto is the first married woman and first mother to win Miss Universe since organizers lifted its controversial ban on contestants who have ever wed, or given birth, three years ago. https://t.co/5obxqIYECh — CNN International (@cnni) November 25, 2026

“If artificial intelligence puts our values at risk, then they were never values,” she told the judges. ”Values are found in the consistency between what we say and what we do, especially when upholding those things becomes difficult.”

Melissa Núñez, representing the Dominican Republic, was named the runner-up, according to the Post. Justus Kelley of Alexandria, Virginia, the Miss USA delegate, advanced to the top 12. Venezuela’s Clara Vegas placed third, The New York Times reported.

The pageant opened on Tuesday with an elimination round and the 30 remaining contestants participated in a swimwear competition, CNN reported. The list was then trimmed to 12 contestants, who competed in an evening gown parade, according to the cable news outlet.

The final five contestants then faced the judges and answered questions.

Fátima Bosch of Mexico, who won the 2025 pageant, crowned her successor, People reported. The crown was designed in collaboration between designer George Wittels and Maison d’Or, according to the magazine. “The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy,” features 3,150 diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.

The glitter and pageantry of this year’s Miss Universe competition came while a bitter dispute raged between two distinct factions of the organization, the Times reported.

The Miss Universe Organization and Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who operates qualifying pageants in six Southeast Asian countries, have been battling for control of the pageant, according to the newspaper.

Itsaragrisil’s group hosted the 2025 pageant and claims it has the authority to host the 2027 event under an agreement that calls for the rival parties to alternate as hosts, the Times reported.

The Itsaragrisil group announced Vietnam as the site next year, while the rival group announced during the pageant finale that Costa Rica will be the 2027 site, according to the newspaper.

STATEMENT BY LEGACY HOLDING GROUP, S.A. DE C.V. (MU EAST) REGARDING THE HOST COUNTRY FOR THE 76TH MISS UNIVERSE INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT Legacy Holding Group, S.A. de C.V. (“MU East”) is aware of the announcement made at the conclusion of the 75th Miss Universe International Pageant concerning a proposed host country for the 76th Miss Universe International Pageant in 2027 (the “76th Pageant”). MU West had no right to make that announcement. Under the Master Hemisphere Agreement, the right to select the host country for the 76th Pageant belongs to MU East. Under the Master Hemisphere Agreement, MU East and MU West alternate annually in hosting the Miss Universe International Pageant, beginning with the 75th Pageant in 2026, which was hosted by MU West. The 76th Pageant in 2027 is MU East’s to host. The hosting party has principal control over the planning, development, production and execution of the Pageant, including the exclusive right to select the host country. MU East exercised that right in June 2026 and selected Vietnam. The Master Hemisphere Agreement remains in full force. It has not been terminated, suspended or set aside. MU West hosted the 75th Pageant under it. MU West has not answered the formal notice of breach that MU East served on it in September 2026. A unilateral public announcement does not determine the parties’ contractual rights or amend the Master Hemisphere Agreement. It has no effect on MU East’s right to host the 76th Pageant. MU East has commenced arbitration against MU West before JAMS. The Master Hemisphere Agreement also permits MU East to seek injunctive relief from the courts, including the courts of Delaware. MU East will seek injunctive relief, from a Delaware court or in the arbitration, to prevent the organization of a competing event. MU East therefore respectfully asks National Directors, delegates, governments, tourism authorities, sponsors, broadcasters, commercial partners and other stakeholders not to treat the unilateral announcement as a valid designation of the host country for the 76th Pageant. Stakeholders who are asked to enter into contracts, make payments or undertake material commitments in reliance upon the announcement may wish to verify the authority of the party making the request. This statement is not intended to disrupt the Miss Universe International Pageant, undermine any country or discourage future host-country participation. Its purpose is to inform stakeholders and to ensure that decisions concerning the Pageant are made under proper contractual authority. MU East remains committed to protecting its National Directors, delegates, territories and partners, preserving the integrity of the Miss Universe brand and supporting the successful conduct of future international pageants. Issued by Legacy Holding Group, S.A. de C.V. (MU East) MU East reserves all of its rights. https://t.co/dx3242sAsw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 25, 2026

The controversy meant that delegates from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam were absent from the final, the Times reported.

Also, contestants from Nepal and five African countries, including first-time participants South Sudan and the Republic of Congo, were forced to drop out due to difficulties or delays in obtaining U.S. visas, according to CNN.

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