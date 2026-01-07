Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman’s divorce approved

A judge in Tennessee has approved the divorce between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, bringing their 20-year relationship to an official end.

TMZ reported that the pair had hammered out the agreement before Kidman filed for divorce in court in September.

Neither side asked for spousal or child support and both kept their own assets.

The couple’s daughters, ages 17 and 14, will spend most of the year with Kidman, 306 days, while spending 59 days with Urban, with both parents making major decisions about the kids’ education and healthcare together.

Sunday and Faith can also spend every other weekend with their father, People magazine reported.

The parents are required to “behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” according to People.

