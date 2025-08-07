Trending

Kelly Clarkson pauses Las Vegas residency for ex-husband’s illness

Kelly Clarkson performing
Singer Kelly Clarkson has paused her Las Vegas residency to be with her family due to her ex-husband’s illness.

Clarkson told fans via social media that she had to postpone the remaining August dates of her “Studio Session” shows, Deadline reported.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote as part of the announcement.

She did not say what her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is suffering from, E! News reported.

Clarkson and Blackstock, who is the stepson of country icon Reba McEntire, were married in 2013 but broke up in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, People magazine reported.

The couple shares two children — River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 8.

Her next “Studio Sessions” concert is set for Nov. 7, according to Deadline. To see the complete list of dates, visit Ticketmaster.

This is not the first time she has had to reschedule part of the residency. She had to push back the concert series from its original July 4 and 5 dates because she had to protect her vocal cords after practicing too hard during rehearsals.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” she said last month hours before she was to take the stage, E! News reported. “I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve. The show is truly incredible.”

