‘Life will never be the same’: Mikala Jones dead at 44 after freak surfing accident

Professional surfer Mikala Jones was killed in a freak surfing accident Sunday morning, according to his daughter.

Jones’ daughter, Isabella Jones, announced the news on Instagram Sunday.

According to Surfline, Mikala, 44, was surfing along the coast of the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia when the fin of his surfboard tore a 10-centimeter gash inside his left groin, apparently severing his femoral artery. Jones was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Isabella posted a tribute to her father on Instagram showing photos of the two of them together.

“I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real,” Isabella began. “I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug. I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.”

“I know you are in a good place now with nana vi, and your friends. I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning,” she wrote.

“I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you.”

CNN noted that Jones was known for videos he captured while riding inside breaking waves.

Three-time world surfing champion Mick Fanning shared a photo of Jones and himself on Instagram, writing, “So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind.”