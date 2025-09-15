Little League president accused of stealing $94K from league

YULEE, Fla. — A former president of a Florida Little League is facing charges after law enforcement said he spent more than $94,000 at hotels, Amazon and gas stations.

ActionNewsJax reported that William Reynolds III was arrested and charged with felony fraud and grand theft.

Reynolds took over as the Yulee Little League president in the fall of 2023.

He is accused of misappropriating more than $94,000 in league funding from October 2024 to April 2025.

An arrest affidavit filed by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started in May after leadership with the Yulee Little League said they believed he was using league money for unauthorized personal purchases.

The court document said Reynolds claimed some of the purchases were league-related but were considered unauthorized when he would not provide receipts, ActionNewsJax reported.

Reynolds was accused of spending more than $82,474 in 2024 on unauthorized purchases, including almost $13,000 on Amazon and Prime Video, $3,169 at gas stations, $1,300 at hotels and $105 for Hulu, the station reported.

There were also Venmo transfers to family members and former family members, according to ActionNewsJax.

The Little League released a statement, which read,

“Yulee Little League has turned over all information to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. For any details regarding the investigation, please contact the Sheriff’s Office directly. Mr. William Reynolds has not served as president since May. The board is working with a CPA and implementing additional protections to safeguard the league moving forward for the children and families of our community.”

