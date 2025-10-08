Trending

Man charged with setting deadly Palisades Fire in January

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Jonathan Rinderknecht (Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California/X.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 29-year-old man is facing charges that he started the fire that grew into the deadly and costly Palisades Fire in January.

Read more trending news

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli announced on X that Jonathan Rinderknect, 29, was charged with maliciously starting the blaze on New Year’s Day.

Rinderknecht is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon.

Essayli said that Rinderknecht created images using ChatGPT that showed a burning city.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read