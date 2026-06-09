Man accused of beating another man outside bar in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is accused of beating another man and threatening to kill him outside of a bar in Pittsburgh.

According to court documents, police were called to the area of “Coach’s Bar” at 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said a man, later identified as Ozodjon Jams Abduraupov, 30, of Pittsburgh, was speaking incoherently and slurring his words when officers arrived at the scene and tried talking to him. He was taken into custody a short time later after police say he began yelling at someone across the parking lot and acting irate.

A victim was found with a swollen right cheek and a long abrasion to the left side of his throat.

The victim told police he went to the business to pick up his wife. Upon arriving, he ended up in an argument with Abduraupov and two other men, who appeared to be drunk. He added that he left the building, but the men followed him outside. That is when he began recording the incident on his phone.

Police said the video showed Abduraupov arguing with the victim. The situation escalates until the camera jerks, as if the person holding it were hit.

The victim said the men continued attacking him after the recording was stopped. He said Abduraupov pinned his arm behind his back and dragged him by the neck and throat to a car. Police said Abduraupov told the victim he was going to kill him and that one of the men with him began punching the victim in the stomach and face. Police said those two men also told the victim they were going to kill him and that one of them had a knife.

The victim was able to get away from the men and called 911 from inside the business.

That is when police say the two men got into an unknown black vehicle and drove away, leaving Abduraupov behind. Investigators are still working to learn those men’s identities.

The victim denied being taken to a hospital, saying he was afraid the two other men would be waiting for him to kill him.

Abduraupov was accepted into the Allegheny County Jail at 1:40 a.m.

Police said he faces charges of simple assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and terroristic threats.

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