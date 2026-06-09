$6.5M Gibsonia home with baseball field, sports complex listed for sale (photos)

A residential property north of the City of Pittsburgh is currently listed for sale for $6.5 million.

The property, located at 5709 N Montour Road in Gibsonia, is listed with Zita Billmann of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Totaling nearly 40 acres within the Pine Richland School District, the property is home to a residence with six bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as an in-ground pool with an integrated hot tub and waterfall, numerous outdoor living and entertainment spaces, an expansive pool house, a private baseball field and an indoor sports complex with a pitching lane and basketball court.

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