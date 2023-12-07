Mike Pence on witness list for Trump’s trial in Georgia

Prosecutors in Georgia have added former Vice President Mike Pence to the witness list in the state’s election subversion case against former President Donald Trump, according to WSB-TV.

The list has not been made public, though sources confirmed to WSB that Pence is among those prosecutors intend to call to testify. The most recent version of the list, which prosecutors produced days ago, had more than 150 names on it, according to CNN.

Earlier this year, Pence testified before a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. However, Pence has not testified under oath in connection with the Georgia case, CNN reported.

Days after the Georgia indictments came down in the summer, Pence told WSB that he kept his oath to the Constitution, “and I always will.”

“I do think it’s important irrespective of that case, or other cases going forward, that we speak the truth to the American people,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election and the Georgia election was not stolen.”

In August, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of racketeering to change the outcome of the 2020 election in the former president’s favor. Among those charged are attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have reached deals with prosecutors and pleaded guilty.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He and 14 others charged in the case have pleaded not guilty.





