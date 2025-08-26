Morgan Wallen fined for breaking curfew during ‘I’m the Problem’ tour

Violating curfew by 14 minutes has cost country music star Morgan Wallen almost $16,000.

Wallen was performing at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, on Friday night, but went almost a quarter hour past the 11:30 p.m. curfew set by Foxborough, Boston25News reported.

He is now facing the fine that is determined at a rate of 25 cents a fan, the Boston Herald reported.

Wallen’s fine wasn’t the largest by far.

That distinction is held by Bruce Springsteen, who played till nearly midnight in 2016. He was fined $22,000, Boston25News reported.

The fine came about 8 months after Wallen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after he threw a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar in April 2024, ABC News reported.

“The plea agreement with the Office of the District Attorney requires Mr. Wallen to spend 7 days at a DUI Education Center, be on probation for 2 years — one year for each of the misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment — pay a $350 fine and court fees,” his attorney Worrick Robinson IV said in court in December. “Upon the successful completion of his probation, the charges will be eligible for dismissal and expungement.”

He had faced felony charges before reaching the plea agreement.

