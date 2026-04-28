$1M-winning scratch off sold at Westmoreland County gas station

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Someone in Westmoreland County just won $1 million!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $1 million-winning Win Win Win scratch off ticket was sold at the Crabtree Gas & Go (Sunoco) on Roosevelt Way in Salem Township.

The gas station gets $5,000 for selling the top-prize-winning ticket.

Lottery officials say Win Win Win is a $10 game with top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch off prizes expire a year after the game’s end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

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