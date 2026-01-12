Ohio dentist, wife killed; woman’s ex-husband arrested

Police have made an arrest in the murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found shot to death in their home. Their children were found in the home, unharmed.

Police arrested Monique Tepe’s ex-husband, surgeon Michael David McKee, in their murders on Saturday, CNN reported.

He faces two counts of murder, Fox News reported.

McKee is a vascular surgeon at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois.

He and Monique Tepe were married in 2015. They had no children and were divorced in June 2017.

Monique and Spencer Tepe married in 2020, The Associated Press reported.

McKee’s arrest came days after police released a video that showed a person of interest walking in an alley near the Tepe’s home in Weinland Park, Ohio.

WBNS reported that they believe the video showed McKee and that he was linked to a vehicle that arrived before the murder and left shortly after.

The vehicle was traced to Rockford and was registered to McKee, who was taken into custody in that city on Saturday, CNN reported.

The Tepes were found dead after Spencer Tepe’s co-workers and friends reported to police that they had not heard from the couple.

Police visited their home after co-workers called the authorities after not being able to get in contact with the couple on Dec. 30, the AP reported.

Police did not see anything suspicious at that time, but additional calls were made when co-workers and friends went to the house and heard children inside, but could not get anyone to answer. A friend entered the home and found Spencer Tepe’s body. Police later said both had been shot, but no weapon or forced entry was found, WBNS reported.

The couple’s children were not injured, NBC News reported.

