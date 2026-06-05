2 people injured in crash in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Jefferson Hills on Friday.
Allegheny County dispatchers said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the area of Route 51 and Lewis Run Road at 4:25 p.m.
Two people have been taken to a hospital from that scene.
An SUV and a sedan sustained heavy damage.
The vehicles were towed from the scene and traffic is now flowing as normal.
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