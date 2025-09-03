Trending

Police find 5-year-old at neighborhood Chick-fil-A alone after he goes on breakfast run

Chick-fil-A run FILE PHOTO: A child was found alone at a Florida Chick-fil-A after he left his home alone to get some breakfast. (Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are times you really need Chick-fil-A. One little boy was found at his neighborhood restaurant, alone, barefoot, because he needed more chicken.

Chi, according to a video shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, according to ActionNewsJax.

When asked by the manager where he lived, William said, “Right across the street, right over there.”

As they left the restaurant, one employee gave William a stuffed cow and officers took the boy to their cruiser, where he innocently asked, “Are you going to get me in jail?”

Officer Kelly assured William, “No, I’m not going to put you in jail.”

The officers drove William around until he was able to find his home, after he told them he had a white fence around the property. To their surprise, the gate to the house was locked and the call box wasn’t working either.

Using the cruiser as a makeshift ladder, they climbed over the gate and went to the front door and alerted the parents of William’s adventure. William’s parents said he unlocked the front door, but had never done it before. They said that he knew the way because they walked to Chick-fil-A, but that he was a bit shaken up about the whole ordeal, so he probably wouldn’t do it again.

The Facebook post said that William’s parents are not in trouble, saying that they had several security measures in place. Officers said William’s journey is also a good reminder that kids are taught their home address, parents’ names and phone number in case of an emergency.

