Indiana County man charged with home improvement fraud, taking $2.5K for work he didn’t start

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he took over $2,000 and never started work on a roof replacement.

Police said a 65-year-old victim in Blairsville paid Nickie Perenyi, 50, of Trafford, $2500 for a roof replacement in December of last year, but he never started the work.

The victim made several attempts to recover her money from Perenyi but never received it, according to police.

On Thursday, Perenyi was charged with home improvement fraud, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Perenyi was arrested just hours later by Trafford Police. He was taken to the Indiana County Jail, where he was released on $5,000 bond.

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