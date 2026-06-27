Maple Leafs select Penn State forward Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 NHL draft pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With most of Yukon watching and a loud presence of Maple Leafs fans in the stands, Toronto selected Penn State forward Gavin McKenna with the first pick in the NHL draft on Friday night.

The 18-year-old McKenna is from Yukon’s capital of Whitehorse and has been a prolific scorer on both sides of the border, with his selection validating the projections of the left winger being his age group’s top prospect more than two years ago.

McKenna’s selection was announced by longtime Leafs fan and Canadian-born international pop icon Justin Bieber.

“I got no words right now,” McKenna said. “This is nuts. Obviously I want to start by thanking my family. I love you guys. I wouldn’t be here without you guys.”

As in 2016, there was a large contingent of blue and white jersey-wearing Leafs fans, with a “Go Leafs, go!” chant erupting once Toronto was placed on the clock. Saying “the child in me is ecstatic,” Bieber joined NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on stage and, after a short pause, looked over to McKenna and declared him being a member of the Maple Leafs.

Bieber teed up a video welcome message from Leafs captain Auston Matthews, who was their No. 1 pick a decade ago, when the draft was also in Buffalo.

“I know how exciting this is for you and your family and what an incredible honor it is,” Matthews said. “We’re just as excited to have you join the Maple Leafs and cannot wait to get started. You’re coming to a franchise with an amazing history and base, and we’re all working to write the next great chapter together. And you’re going to be a very important part of that.”

The draft opened with Bettman getting booed — a draft-day tradition — as he took the stage, and was joined by Sabres forward Josh Doan and NFL Bills tackle Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins referred to Bettman as his “new dawg,” acknowledged both the Sabres and Maple Leafs fans in attendance in leading a cheer of “Let’s go, Buffalo.”

For Toronto, McKenna represents a major plank in the rebuilding process of a team suddenly in transition under new general manager John Chayka. Toronto finished last in the Atlantic Division last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since Matthews’ arrival.

The San Jose Sharks took Swedish winger Ivar Stenberg with the No. 2 pick. Vancouver picks third, Buffalo fourth and the New York Rangers fifth.

The top of the draft class is considered light on forwards and deep in defensemen.

McKenna is accustomed to the spotlight, splashing on the scene by combining for 79 goals and 244 points in 133 games with the WHL’s Medicine Hat. He then made the jump to the NCAA last summer in a bid to challenge himself against older and more physical competition.

McKenna finished his freshman season with a flourish, scoring 32 points in his final 17 outings. His 51 points finished tied for fourth in the nation.

He became just the fifth NCAA player to go first, and third in six years, since Michigan defenseman Owen Power went No. 1 to Buffalo in 2021.

Though accustomed to the spotlight, McKenna now heads to a metropolis that is nearly 100 times larger than Whitehorse’s population of about 39,000. He became the fifth Yukon-born player to be selected in the draft, and the highest pick after Ottawa’s Dylan Cozens went No. 7 to Buffalo in 2019.

A day earlier, without revealing who he was picking, Chayka said the team’s staff was unanimous on their choice. Chayka even traveled to Whitehorse last month to spend time with McKenna and his family.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group