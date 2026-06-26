Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Pittsburgh; police searching for one of the drivers

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after he was hit by two cars in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood late Thursday night.

Police, medics and firefighters were called to Bennett Street at Oakwood Street around 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an SUV was traveling westbound on Bennett Street when the vehicle hit the victim, who was walking in the roadway. The man who was driving the SUV remained on scene and was cooperative with officers.

The driver of the SUV told officers that after getting out of his vehicle to check on the victim, another car, a gray Toyota Prius, also hit the victim. Police say witness statements support that account.

Police said the driver of the Prius did not stop.

Detectives responded to process evidence, including reviewing camera footage.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

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