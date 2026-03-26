Pro wrestler DJ Pringle dies at 39

Professional wrestler DJ Pringle, the son of WWE Hall of Fame manager Paul Bearer, died on March 23. He was 39.

Pringle, born Daniel Moody, was the son of William Moody, the Mobile, Alabama, native who bore the wrestling stage name of Percy Pringle III. He went on to bigger fame as Paul Bearer, the heel manager of WWE superstar The Undertaker.

The elder Moody died in 2013 in Mobile at the age of 58. It was unclear where DJ Pringle died. No cause of death was given.

DJ Pringle’s death was announced via social media from several sources on Wednesday, AL.com reported.

Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers wrote in a Facebook post DJ Pringle was a “second-generation” name who carried the connection to his famous father with him, “while also being his own person in the wrestling world.”

Earlier, Coastal Wrestling Alliance posted that it was posting the news about the wrestler’s death “with a heavy heart.”

“Daniel Moody, DJ Pringle, known by many names both in and out of the locker room and at shows has passed away last night,” the organization wrote. “We want to wish our deepest condolences to the family and we are praying for you.”

DJ Pringle was the last surviving member of his immediate family, AL.com reported. In addition to his father’s passing, he lost his mother, Dianna, in 2009; and his older brother, Michael, in 2014.

He wrestled along the Gulf Coast and within independent wrestling promotions in Alabama, according to the news outlet.

In 2010, he was managed by his father as he faced Rock & Roll Express tag team star Robert Gibson in a solo match.

He and his brother inducted their father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 during WrestleMania XXX weekend. AL.com reported.

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