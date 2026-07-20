RIDC partnering with Parallax to build $10M secure facility at Mill 19 as defense demand grows

Mill 19’s latest addition will be classified.

The Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania has teamed with Parallax Advanced Research, an Ohio-based nonprofit defense research institute, to build out a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at Mill 19. SCIF space allows for businesses to review classified information, which is a requirement for many military-related contracts.

“In order to do business with the Department of Defense, you have to have access to a SCIF, and they’re incredibly expensive to construct,” RIDC President Don Smith said. “We started talking at first to some of the folks at the Department of Defense that mentioned the importance of a SCIF, and then we got connected to Parallax probably nine to ten months ago. Through our discussions it just became clear that there was an opportunity to do this at Mill 19, which is close to all these robotics companies, and that’s what catalyzed the decision.”

Mill 19 will be home to the second SCIF space in the region after Walnut Capital announced plans to build out a 6,000-square-foot space in Bakery Square last year. But this new space will be nearly double the size of that, approximately 11,000 square feet, and will also feature a classroom-style auditorium, allowing for classified conferences to be held. Parallax subsidiary Fort Pitt Secure is involved with both spaces.

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